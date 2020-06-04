Is A Downturn Overdue? Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)?

The shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on June 07, 2019. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $4 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tuesday Morning Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 11, 2019, to Neutral the TUES stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $3. Stifel was of a view that TUES is Buy in its latest report on May 02, 2016. Stifel thinks that TUES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.73% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.192 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 7.35 million shares were traded which represents a -80.1% decline from the average session volume which is 4.08 million shares. TUES had ended its last session trading at $0.21. Tuesday Morning Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 TUES 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tuesday Morning Corporation generated 4.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. Tuesday Morning Corporation has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.91% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $21.90 and traded between $19.65 and $21.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 17.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.52. The stock has a high of $53.40 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.44%, as 7.47M TUES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 310,583 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,716,488 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $184,418,942. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,469,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 19.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,892,265 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,669,777 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $130,815,190. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,036,789 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,493,306 shares and is now valued at $123,242,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.