Is A Downturn Overdue? IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)?

The shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAMGOLD Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that IAG is Hold in its latest report on June 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IAG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.52 while ending the day at $3.54. During the trading session, a total of 5.14 million shares were traded which represents a 30.23% incline from the average session volume which is 7.37 million shares. IAG had ended its last session trading at $3.70. IAMGOLD Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 IAG 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $4.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAMGOLD Corporation generated 795.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. IAMGOLD Corporation has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 31.92% to reach $9.88/share. It started the day trading at $9.20 and traded between $7.76 and $9.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPS’s 50-day SMA is 5.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.55. The stock has a high of $9.13 for the year while the low is $3.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.91%, as 4.79M IAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Dillon Hill Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,251,827 shares of APPS, with a total valuation of $36,635,706. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more APPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,175,038 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by 8.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,025,383 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 314,191 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. which are valued at $23,588,744. In the same vein, Greenhaven Road Investment Manage… increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,774 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,607,916 shares and is now valued at $15,282,388. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Digital Turbine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.