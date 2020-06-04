Is A Downturn Overdue? BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)?

The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the BCRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. JP Morgan was of a view that BCRX is Overweight in its latest report on August 08, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 226.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.49 while ending the day at $4.50. During the trading session, a total of 5.18 million shares were traded which represents a 53.34% incline from the average session volume which is 11.11 million shares. BCRX had ended its last session trading at $4.73. BCRX 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $6.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 103.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.67%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 16, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. It started the day trading at $1.50 and traded between $1.06 and $1.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVGN's 50-day SMA is 1.0792 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3848. The stock has a high of $1.83 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Following these latest developments, around 12.33% of Evogene Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Following these latest developments, around 12.33% of Evogene Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.