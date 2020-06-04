Expensive Market, What To Buy? LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The shares of LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LG Display Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that LPL is Hold in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that LPL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.82 while ending the day at $5.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -139.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.42 million shares. LPL had ended its last session trading at $4.60. LG Display Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LPL 52-week low price stands at $3.63 while its 52-week high price is $7.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LG Display Co. Ltd. generated 2.85 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. LG Display Co. Ltd. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Evercore ISI also rated BRX as Upgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BRX could down by -4.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.28% to reach $13.08/share. It started the day trading at $14.02 and traded between $12.70 and $13.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 10.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.56. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.18%, as 10.46M LPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.54% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -502,719 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,876,625 shares of BRX, with a total valuation of $525,287,356. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,917,360 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by 5.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,017,180 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,972 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. which are valued at $194,846,711. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 368,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,072,242 shares and is now valued at $172,577,171. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.