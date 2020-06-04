Expensive Market, What To Buy? Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

The shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calithera Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the CALA stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CALA is Outperform in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that CALA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.39 while ending the day at $5.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a 1.76% incline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. CALA had ended its last session trading at $5.71. Calithera Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.80 CALA 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $8.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Calithera Biosciences Inc. generated 40.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.63%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.80 and traded between $1.50 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSX’s 50-day SMA is 1.5768 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7013. The stock has a high of $4.15 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.16%, as 1.83M CALA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 374.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Templeton Institutional … sold more DSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Templeton Institutional … selling -1,806,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,972,452 shares of DSX, with a total valuation of $11,228,210. Hosking Partners LLP meanwhile sold more DSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,007,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its Diana Shipping Inc. shares by 11.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,887,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 486,590 shares of Diana Shipping Inc. which are valued at $9,188,908. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Diana Shipping Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 377,657 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,360,544 shares and is now valued at $6,317,823. Following these latest developments, around 17.80% of Diana Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.