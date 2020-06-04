Expensive Market, What To Buy? Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

The shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcus Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Overweight the RCUS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Citigroup was of a view that RCUS is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Wedbush thinks that RCUS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $35.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.85 while ending the day at $31.20. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a -13.99% decline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. RCUS had ended its last session trading at $34.52. Arcus Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 RCUS 52-week low price stands at $6.30 while its 52-week high price is $37.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcus Biosciences Inc. generated 67.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.59%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Raymond James also rated MCHP as Reiterated on June 03, 2020, with its price target of $115 suggesting that MCHP could down by -6.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.34% to reach $102.42/share. It started the day trading at $109.79 and traded between $102.80 and $108.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCHP’s 50-day SMA is 82.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.11. The stock has a high of $112.47 for the year while the low is $53.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.59%, as 29.29M RCUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.20% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.03, while the P/B ratio is 4.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more MCHP shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 3,315,251 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,351,397 shares of MCHP, with a total valuation of $2,487,268,059. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MCHP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,478,061,146 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Microchip Technology Incorporated shares by 9.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,250,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,244,503 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated which are valued at $1,250,153,553. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Microchip Technology Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,106,339 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,273,507 shares and is now valued at $1,164,484,769. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.