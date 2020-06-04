Are Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Prospects Worsening?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.75% on 06/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.10 before closing at $3.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 18.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 874.02K. ARLP’s previous close was $3.11 while the outstanding shares total 127.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.71, with weekly volatility at 7.35% and ATR at 0.26. The ARLP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $18.11 high.

Investors have identified the Thermal Coal company Alliance Resource Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $408.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARLP, the company has in raw cash 29.62 million on their books with 73.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 307492000 million total, with 247356000 million as their total liabilities.

ARLP were able to record 28.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 78.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. recorded a total of 350.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -50.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -29.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 239.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 111.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 127.07M with the revenue now reading -1.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARLP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARLP attractive?

In related news, VP, Controller and CAO, Fouch Robert J sold 59,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 191,961. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Controller and CAO, Fouch Robert J now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,766. Also, Director, Torrence Wilson M bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 14.99 per share, with a total market value of 19,491. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Torrence Wilson M now holds 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,844. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.50%.