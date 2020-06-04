Analysts Turn Mixed On Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

The shares of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trevena Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. Needham was of a view that TRVN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Barclays thinks that TRVN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -26.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. TRVN had ended its last session trading at $1.37. Trevena Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.40 TRVN 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $1.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trevena Inc. generated 28.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Trevena Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 30, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.30. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.551 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JAKK’s 50-day SMA is 0.5591 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7728. The stock has a high of $1.46 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 2.22M TRVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.45% of JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 284.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more JAKK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 12,373 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,177,053 shares of JAKK, with a total valuation of $1,719,872.

Similarly, Benefit Street Partners LLC decreased its JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,119,648 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. which are valued at $884,522. Following these latest developments, around 17.30% of JAKKS Pacific Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.