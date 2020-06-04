Analysts Turn Mixed On Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA), iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $102 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Overweight the RGA stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $105. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RGA is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that RGA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $111.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $85.10 while ending the day at $86.84. During the trading session, a total of 4.78 million shares were traded which represents a -475.5% decline from the average session volume which is 0.83 million shares. RGA had ended its last session trading at $94.27. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated currently has a market cap of $5.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 1.14. RGA 52-week low price stands at $55.39 while its 52-week high price is $169.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.75%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has the potential to record 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.86% to reach $11.44/share. It started the day trading at $9.98 and traded between $8.86 and $9.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHRT’s 50-day SMA is 7.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.05. The stock has a high of $19.69 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.97%, as 7.88M RGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.52% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 853.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more IHRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -66,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,322,476 shares of IHRT, with a total valuation of $51,403,782. Invesco Senior Secured Management… meanwhile sold more IHRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,335,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,863,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,000 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. which are valued at $20,105,252. In the same vein, Oak Hill Advisors LP decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 853,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,809,672 shares and is now valued at $19,723,897. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of iHeartMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.