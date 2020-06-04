Analysts Turn Mixed On Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

The shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. CLSA was of a view that MLCO is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that MLCO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.57.

The shares of the company added by 8.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.41 while ending the day at $17.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -9.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.64 million shares. MLCO had ended its last session trading at $16.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 MLCO 52-week low price stands at $10.81 while its 52-week high price is $25.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $54.04 and traded between $49.73 and $53.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPA’s 50-day SMA is 43.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.38. The stock has a high of $116.88 for the year while the low is $24.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.70%, as 4.37M MLCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.97% of Copa Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more CPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 6,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,154,744 shares of CPA, with a total valuation of $139,471,232. FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. meanwhile sold more CPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,450,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by 21.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,917,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 334,892 shares of Copa Holdings S.A. which are valued at $84,763,568. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 266,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,821,561 shares and is now valued at $80,531,212. Following these latest developments, around 25.30% of Copa Holdings S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.