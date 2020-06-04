Analysts Turn Mixed On Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

The shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontline Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Hold rating by DNB Markets in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.75. Evercore ISI was of a view that FRO is Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that FRO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.91 while ending the day at $7.99. During the trading session, a total of 7.76 million shares were traded which represents a -46.15% decline from the average session volume which is 5.31 million shares. FRO had ended its last session trading at $9.08. Frontline Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 0.51. FRO 52-week low price stands at $6.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frontline Ltd. generated 231.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.8%. Frontline Ltd. has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $7.89 and traded between $7.25 and $7.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RC’s 50-day SMA is 6.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.90. The stock has a high of $16.19 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.06%, as 1.02M FRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Ready Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Waterfall Asset Management LLC sold more RC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Waterfall Asset Management LLC selling -30,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,768,685 shares of RC, with a total valuation of $85,167,129. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,738,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by 8.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,083,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,354 shares of Ready Capital Corporation which are valued at $13,897,665. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,292,166 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,810,013 shares and is now valued at $12,072,787. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Ready Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.