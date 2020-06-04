Analysts Turn Mixed On Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

The shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endeavour Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the EXK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Noble Capital Markets was of a view that EXK is Market Perform in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that EXK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.91 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a 0.96% incline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. EXK had ended its last session trading at $2.05. Endeavour Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 EXK 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endeavour Silver Corp. generated 14.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Endeavour Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $6.67 and traded between $5.77 and $6.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNK's 50-day SMA is 5.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.28. The stock has a high of $11.46 for the year while the low is $4.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Centerbridge Partners LP (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,486,622 shares of GNK, with a total valuation of $61,137,006.

Similarly, Evermore Global Advisors LLC decreased its Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,221,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited which are valued at $12,953,082. In the same vein, Mangrove Partners decreased its Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 87,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,579,322 shares and is now valued at $9,207,447. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.