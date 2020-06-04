Analysts Turn Mixed On Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX)

The shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $51 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Campbell Soup Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Overweight the CPB stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Credit Suisse was of a view that CPB is Neutral in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Goldman thinks that CPB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $48.65 while ending the day at $48.82. During the trading session, a total of 8.66 million shares were traded which represents a -160.1% decline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. CPB had ended its last session trading at $52.01. Campbell Soup Company currently has a market cap of $14.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 13.32, with a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CPB 52-week low price stands at $36.22 while its 52-week high price is $57.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Campbell Soup Company generated 58.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Campbell Soup Company has the potential to record 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. It started the day trading at $3.39 and traded between $2.76 and $3.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PYX’s 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.51. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.96%, as 3.39M CPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.55% of Pyxus International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 571.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 19,852 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 559,630 shares of PYX, with a total valuation of $1,466,231. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more PYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,172,086 worth of shares.

Similarly, Charles Schwab Investment Managem… increased its Pyxus International Inc. shares by 76.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 419,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 181,337 shares of Pyxus International Inc. which are valued at $1,099,514. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pyxus International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,258 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 392,395 shares and is now valued at $1,028,075. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Pyxus International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.