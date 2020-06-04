Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

The shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unity Biotechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2019, to Overweight the UBX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Goldman was of a view that UBX is Neutral in its latest report on May 29, 2018. Citigroup thinks that UBX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.62 while ending the day at $8.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -98.4% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. UBX had ended its last session trading at $9.49. Unity Biotechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 UBX 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $10.38.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has the potential to record -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.8018 and traded between $0.61 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALJJ’s 50-day SMA is 0.5225 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0536. The stock has a high of $1.93 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15371.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.56%, as 16,841 UBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 261.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cove Street Capital LLC sold more ALJJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cove Street Capital LLC selling -15,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 507,893 shares of ALJJ, with a total valuation of $276,802.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 345,410 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,510 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. which are valued at $188,248. In the same vein, Wittenberg Investment Management,… decreased its ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,088 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 284,961 shares and is now valued at $155,304. Following these latest developments, around 21.90% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.