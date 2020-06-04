Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

The shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $14 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the CHEF stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by CL King in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Jefferies was of a view that CHEF is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that CHEF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 373.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.50.

The shares of the company added by 9.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.7506 while ending the day at $16.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -60.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. CHEF had ended its last session trading at $15.42. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. currently has a market cap of $627.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.81, with a beta of 1.97. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CHEF 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $42.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. generated 193.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 155.0%. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 27.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.42% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $12.51 and traded between $11.20 and $12.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 9.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.10. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 153.23%, as 2.81M CHEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 914.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.65% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.