Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

The shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sanderson Farms Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Overweight the SAFM stock while also putting a $168 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $148. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 197. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SAFM is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SAFM is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 133.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $153.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $112.45 while ending the day at $122.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -216.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.44 million shares. SAFM had ended its last session trading at $130.66. Sanderson Farms Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SAFM 52-week low price stands at $102.13 while its 52-week high price is $179.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sanderson Farms Inc. generated 61.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 268.53%. Sanderson Farms Inc. has the potential to record -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $6.46 and traded between $5.50 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUD’s 50-day SMA is 4.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.10. The stock has a high of $15.87 for the year while the low is $2.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.54%, as 1.13M SAFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of Hudson Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more HUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 139.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 2,452,587 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,206,183 shares of HUD, with a total valuation of $20,610,297. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more HUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,587,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,701,081 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -142,342 shares of Hudson Ltd. which are valued at $13,235,297. In the same vein, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,120 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,683,750 shares and is now valued at $13,150,375.