Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)

The shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $9 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JetBlue Airways Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Neutral the JBLU stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on April 01, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Deutsche Bank was of a view that JBLU is Buy in its latest report on March 25, 2020. UBS thinks that JBLU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.04.

The shares of the company added by 9.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.52 while ending the day at $11.27. During the trading session, a total of 24.71 million shares were traded which represents a -51.95% decline from the average session volume which is 16.26 million shares. JBLU had ended its last session trading at $10.31. JetBlue Airways Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JBLU 52-week low price stands at $6.61 while its 52-week high price is $21.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JetBlue Airways Corporation generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 242.86%. JetBlue Airways Corporation has the potential to record -3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.06 and traded between $0.93 and $1.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOUR's 50-day SMA is 0.8703 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1248. The stock has a high of $3.45 for the year while the low is $0.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 323607.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.77%, as 288,755 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Tuniu Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 236.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,105,539 shares of TOUR, with a total valuation of $5,140,864. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… meanwhile sold more TOUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,935,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Tuniu Corporation shares by 13.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,343,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 388,763 shares of Tuniu Corporation which are valued at $2,815,526. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tuniu Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,729 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,216,229 shares and is now valued at $1,024,065. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Tuniu Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.