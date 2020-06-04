Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares fell to a low of $52.91 before closing at $52.99. Intraday shares traded counted 2.61 million, which was -361.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 564.68K. AMBA’s previous close was $61.55 while the outstanding shares total 33.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.89, with weekly volatility at 6.77% and ATR at 3.13. The AMBA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.02 and a $73.59 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -13.90% on 06/03/20.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Ambarella Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMBA, the company has in raw cash 231.41 million on their books with 2.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 451190000 million total, with 53453000 million as their total liabilities.

AMBA were able to record 37.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 37.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ambarella Inc. recorded a total of 57.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.72%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 23.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 33.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.68M with the revenue now reading -0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.45 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMBA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMBA attractive?

In related news, VP, Marketing, Day Christopher sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.75, for a total value of 48,556. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, EICHLER KEVIN C now sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,815. Also, CEO, Wang Feng-Ming sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 27. The shares were price at an average price of 47.81 per share, with a total market value of 237,723. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Kohn Leslie now holds 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 121,448. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ambarella Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMBA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.88.