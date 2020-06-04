2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

The shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneCo Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the STNE stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. UBS was of a view that STNE is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that STNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $170.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.34.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.80 while ending the day at $35.45. During the trading session, a total of 6.45 million shares were traded which represents a -43.29% decline from the average session volume which is 4.5 million shares. STNE had ended its last session trading at $32.62. StoneCo Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 STNE 52-week low price stands at $17.72 while its 52-week high price is $46.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The StoneCo Ltd. generated 343.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. StoneCo Ltd. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated AXTI as Reiterated on October 26, 2017, with its price target of $11 suggesting that AXTI could surge by 16.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.77% to reach $6.97/share. It started the day trading at $5.99 and traded between $5.31 and $5.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTI’s 50-day SMA is 4.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.74. The stock has a high of $5.91 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 682484.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.57%, as 693,199 STNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of AXT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 391.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 87.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more AXTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 6,721 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,315,007 shares of AXTI, with a total valuation of $18,331,989. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AXTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,155,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AXT Inc. shares by 7.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,060,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,792 shares of AXT Inc. which are valued at $11,395,804. In the same vein, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… increased its AXT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 127,356 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,895,587 shares and is now valued at $10,482,596. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of AXT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.