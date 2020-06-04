2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.31.

The shares of the company added by 9.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.526 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a -149.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. STCN had ended its last session trading at $0.53. Steel Connect Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 STCN 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The Steel Connect Inc. generated 30.2 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.96% to reach $10.54/share. It started the day trading at $11.77 and traded between $10.58 and $11.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROIC’s 50-day SMA is 8.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.04. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $5.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.69%, as 4.40M STCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.88% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ROIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 909,142 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,553,304 shares of ROIC, with a total valuation of $170,354,815. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ROIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $170,316,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by 82.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,791,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,984,246 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. which are valued at $85,319,217. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,294,730 shares and is now valued at $61,090,355. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.