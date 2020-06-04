2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OraSure Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OSUR is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that OSUR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.07 while ending the day at $11.26. During the trading session, a total of 7.56 million shares were traded which represents a -485.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. OSUR had ended its last session trading at $12.11. OraSure Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $697.3 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 55.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.79, with a beta of 0.49. OraSure Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 OSUR 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $18.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OraSure Technologies Inc. generated 83.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 170.0%. OraSure Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $7.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.24% to reach $8.88/share. It started the day trading at $8.43 and traded between $7.65 and $8.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVC’s 50-day SMA is 6.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.41. The stock has a high of $26.28 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.02%, as 7.95M OSUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Service Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4190.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SVC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -636,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,424,782 shares of SVC, with a total valuation of $176,193,739. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,822,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Service Properties Trust shares by 6.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,699,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 563,630 shares of Service Properties Trust which are valued at $60,287,334. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Service Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 117,030 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,583,496 shares and is now valued at $45,623,627. Following these latest developments, around 1.35% of Service Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.