2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

The shares of NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Midtown Partners in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2015. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5.30 price target. Midtown Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NanoViricides Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 462.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.00 while ending the day at $7.15. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 54.38% incline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. NNVC had ended its last session trading at $7.63. NanoViricides Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NNVC 52-week low price stands at $1.27 while its 52-week high price is $19.20.

The NanoViricides Inc. generated 0.71 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.40. It started the day trading at $6.24 and traded between $5.51 and $6.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBLK’s 50-day SMA is 5.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.78. The stock has a high of $12.09 for the year while the low is $3.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.83%, as 2.33M NNVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 623.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more SBLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 942,320 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,006,017 shares of SBLK, with a total valuation of $221,164,116. Leucadia Investment Management Lt… meanwhile bought more SBLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,455,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jefferies Investment Advisers LLC increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by 248.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,872,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,475,827 shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. which are valued at $27,625,374. In the same vein, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,708,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,914,744 shares and is now valued at $22,196,598. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.