Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ONTX is Overweight in its latest report on July 01, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ONTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 388.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.71.

The shares of the company added by 14.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4373 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 27.17 million shares were traded which represents a -239.25% decline from the average session volume which is 8.01 million shares. ONTX had ended its last session trading at $0.44. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 ONTX 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Onconova Therapeutics Inc. generated 31.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $3.29 and traded between $3.01 and $3.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.71. The stock has a high of $5.66 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.29%, as 4.09M ONTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.08% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $17,166,969. Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,090,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares by 15.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,443,493 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,025,668 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $12,955,513. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,034,873 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,320,880 shares and is now valued at $7,903,694. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.