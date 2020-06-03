Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

The shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $21 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nordstrom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 26, 2020, to Market Perform the JWN stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that JWN is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that JWN is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.28 while ending the day at $17.78. During the trading session, a total of 11.61 million shares were traded which represents a -65.92% decline from the average session volume which is 7.0 million shares. JWN had ended its last session trading at $16.59. Nordstrom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 JWN 52-week low price stands at $12.27 while its 52-week high price is $43.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nordstrom Inc. generated 853.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.36%. Nordstrom Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.81% to reach $83.93/share. It started the day trading at $82.59 and traded between $77.74 and $81.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATHM’s 50-day SMA is 75.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.61. The stock has a high of $100.10 for the year while the low is $59.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 3.51M JWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Autohome Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.83, while the P/B ratio is 4.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 589.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… bought more ATHM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… purchasing 148,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,086,321 shares of ATHM, with a total valuation of $910,741,270. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more ATHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $653,497,828 worth of shares.

Similarly, Comgest SA increased its Autohome Inc. shares by 4.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,802,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 213,903 shares of Autohome Inc. which are valued at $394,495,555. In the same vein, Aberdeen Standard Investments (As… increased its Autohome Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,613,111 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,661,288 shares and is now valued at $300,774,809.