Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Criteo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the CRTO stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that CRTO is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CRTO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.28 while ending the day at $11.13. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -77.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. CRTO had ended its last session trading at $10.43. Criteo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CRTO 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $20.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Criteo S.A. generated 436.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Criteo S.A. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $20.04 and traded between $19.18 and $20.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNQ’s 50-day SMA is 14.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.66. The stock has a high of $32.79 for the year while the low is $6.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.54%, as 11.55M CRTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CNQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 44,444,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 134,659,887 shares of CNQ, with a total valuation of $2,256,899,706. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile bought more CNQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $853,040,809 worth of shares.

Similarly, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by 11.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 48,612,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,916,564 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited which are valued at $814,737,707. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,569,770 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 32,973,213 shares and is now valued at $552,631,050. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.