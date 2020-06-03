Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

The shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Leerink Partners was of a view that ACRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 28, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that ACRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -298.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. ACRS had ended its last session trading at $1.32. ACRS 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. generated 53.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.75. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.12 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMMP’s 50-day SMA is 1.0326 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6606. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 335920.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -56.24%, as 146,999 ACRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Immutep Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.21% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more IMMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Immutep Limited shares by 669.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 130,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,595 shares of Immutep Limited which are valued at $131,856. In the same vein, G1 Execution Services LLC increased its Immutep Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 76,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 76,759 shares and is now valued at $77,527.