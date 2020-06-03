Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta of 2.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.52, with weekly volatility at 13.63% and ATR at 0.39. The TUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.15 and a $20.97 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.42% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.29 before closing at $3.73. Intraday shares traded counted 3.77 million, which was -34.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.80M. TUP’s previous close was $3.26 while the outstanding shares total 48.90M.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Tupperware Brands Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $189.04 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TUP, the company has in raw cash 174.5 million on their books with 389.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 637600000 million total, with 829900000 million as their total liabilities.

TUP were able to record -55.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 51.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -47.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded a total of 375.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -29.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 129.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 246.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.90M with the revenue now reading -0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TUP attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, HARRIS CASSANDRA bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 59,990. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MARTINEZ ANGEL R now sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,401. Also, Group President, FENNE STEIN OVE bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.74 per share, with a total market value of 100,950. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, GOINGS E V now holds 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 502,369. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tupperware Brands Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.90.