Something To Watch Before Buying Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.76, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 0.12. The CIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.28 and a $4.03 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.46 million, which was 71.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.13M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.41% on 06/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.98 before closing at $2.13. CIG’s previous close was $2.04 while the outstanding shares total 1.46B. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.85,.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CIG, the company has in raw cash 138.86 million on their books with 696.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2568969000 million total, with 2005154000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais recorded a total of 1.54 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.4 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 144.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.46B with the revenue now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.80.