Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huazhu Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by China Renaissance in its report released on March 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Citigroup was of a view that HTHT is Neutral in its latest report on March 30, 2020. CLSA thinks that HTHT is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $251.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.46.

The shares of the company added by 7.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.92 while ending the day at $37.78. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -43.52% decline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. HTHT had ended its last session trading at $35.17. Huazhu Group Limited currently has a market cap of $10.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.46, with a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HTHT 52-week low price stands at $25.01 while its 52-week high price is $43.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Huazhu Group Limited generated 2.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.33%. Huazhu Group Limited has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.92% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.43 and traded between $11.77 and $12.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELP’s 50-day SMA is 10.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.46. The stock has a high of $18.15 for the year while the low is $8.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.95%, as 5.08M HTHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.13% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.11, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more ELP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -16.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -593,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,070,785 shares of ELP, with a total valuation of $31,475,546. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,192,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by 23.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,061,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 385,900 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which are valued at $21,129,350. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,097 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,967,055 shares and is now valued at $20,162,314. Following these latest developments, around 55.60% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.