Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $39 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Wolfe Research was of a view that AAWW is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that AAWW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.01 while ending the day at $45.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -29.15% decline from the average session volume which is 0.82 million shares. AAWW had ended its last session trading at $40.76. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AAWW 52-week low price stands at $14.97 while its 52-week high price is $46.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 235.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.22%. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.96% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $10.80 and traded between $10.08 and $10.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AG’s 50-day SMA is 7.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.46. The stock has a high of $12.69 for the year while the low is $4.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.48%, as 28.90M AAWW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.85% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,054,862 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,252,740 shares of AG, with a total valuation of $163,439,612. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,172,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by 4.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,606,094 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 196,510 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. which are valued at $37,171,179. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 48,544 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,277,245 shares and is now valued at $18,377,367. Following these latest developments, around 11.40% of First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.