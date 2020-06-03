Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC), RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

The shares of Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $22 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arconic Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal Weight the ARNC stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Underperform rating by Longbow in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ARNC is Hold in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Cowen thinks that ARNC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.47.

The shares of the company added by 6.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.09 while ending the day at $15.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.02 million shares were traded which represents a 44.83% incline from the average session volume which is 3.66 million shares. ARNC had ended its last session trading at $14.93. Arconic Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ARNC 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $15.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arconic Corporation generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.87%. Arconic Corporation has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Compass Point also rated RPT as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that RPT could surge by 30.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.62% to reach $9.70/share. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $6.47 and $6.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPT’s 50-day SMA is 5.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.69. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 4.62M ARNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of RPT Realty shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,369,131 shares of RPT, with a total valuation of $84,357,473. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,355,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its RPT Realty shares by 5.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,716,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -413,995 shares of RPT Realty which are valued at $52,623,420. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its RPT Realty shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 525,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,893,584 shares and is now valued at $47,014,243. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of RPT Realty stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.