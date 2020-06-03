Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.44.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $8.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.57 million shares were traded which represents a -174.37% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $7.73. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 485.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is now rated as Buy. Canaccord Genuity also rated PAAS as Downgrade on May 08, 2020, with its price target of $23.50 suggesting that PAAS could down by -11.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.00% to reach $25.45/share. It started the day trading at $30.59 and traded between $28.29 and $28.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAAS’s 50-day SMA is 21.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.76. The stock has a high of $30.46 for the year while the low is $10.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.91%, as 3.63M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 185.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more PAAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,063,092 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,680,299 shares of PAAS, with a total valuation of $502,969,551. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PAAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $161,273,281 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Pan American Silver Corp. shares by 23.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,908,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,313,578 shares of Pan American Silver Corp. which are valued at $146,739,216. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pan American Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,817,232 shares and is now valued at $123,558,008. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Pan American Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.