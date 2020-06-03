Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $58 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Buy the PLNT stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PLNT is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 211.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.34.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $68.54 while ending the day at $73.98. During the trading session, a total of 5.1 million shares were traded which represents a -58.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.22 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $67.59. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 62.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.22, with a beta of 1.22. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $23.77 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 610.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -181.25%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $7.55 and traded between $6.54 and $7.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLDO’s 50-day SMA is 6.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.83. The stock has a high of $16.66 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.95%, as 2.45M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 120.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more KLDO shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 189,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,276,007 shares of KLDO, with a total valuation of $14,816,806.

Similarly, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… decreased its Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 500,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $3,258,255. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,462 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 491,197 shares and is now valued at $3,197,692. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.