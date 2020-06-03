Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2018. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ICICI Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2017. Goldman was of a view that IBN is Buy in its latest report on October 24, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that IBN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 38 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.30.

The shares of the company added by 7.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.19 while ending the day at $9.55. During the trading session, a total of 18.39 million shares were traded which represents a -67.62% decline from the average session volume which is 10.97 million shares. IBN had ended its last session trading at $8.92. IBN 52-week low price stands at $6.86 while its 52-week high price is $15.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. ICICI Bank Limited has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.72% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $37.59 and traded between $35.70 and $37.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 29.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.30. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $13.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.57%, as 10.94M IBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,555,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,553,912 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $1,506,019,053. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $871,667,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ventas Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,059,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 116,884 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $810,673,143. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. increased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 461,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,660,063 shares and is now valued at $603,653,038. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.