Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The shares of Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2015. The Energy company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enservco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2015, to Outperform the ENSV stock while also putting a $2.75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on September 08, 2014. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.61.

The shares of the company added by 17.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.16 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 11.81 million shares were traded which represents a -66.12% decline from the average session volume which is 7.11 million shares. ENSV had ended its last session trading at $0.15. ENSV 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $0.50.

The Enservco Corporation generated 0.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.47% to reach $68.07/share. It started the day trading at $65.43 and traded between $63.85 and $64.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTS’s 50-day SMA is 61.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.21. The stock has a high of $68.96 for the year while the low is $42.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.23%, as 9.98M ENSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.00% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 905.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,295,865 shares of QTS, with a total valuation of $518,740,438. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more QTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,166,836 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.