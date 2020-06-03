Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

The shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Constellium SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Outperform the CSTM stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that CSTM is Buy in its latest report on April 27, 2018. Goldman thinks that CSTM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.16.

The shares of the company added by 8.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $8.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 17.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. CSTM had ended its last session trading at $8.11. Constellium SE currently has a market cap of $1.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 293.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.18, with a beta of 2.46. CSTM 52-week low price stands at $3.90 while its 52-week high price is $15.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Constellium SE generated 297.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.58%. Constellium SE has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. JP Morgan also rated HES as Upgrade on June 01, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that HES could down by -5.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.24% to reach $49.14/share. It started the day trading at $52.01 and traded between $49.73 and $51.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HES’s 50-day SMA is 41.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.77. The stock has a high of $74.11 for the year while the low is $26.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.22%, as 15.54M CSTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Hess Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -6,832,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,628,922 shares of HES, with a total valuation of $1,441,150,766. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,426,452,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Hess Corporation shares by 47.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,774,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,018,986 shares of Hess Corporation which are valued at $1,059,088,333. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hess Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,247,329 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,736,107 shares and is now valued at $716,764,244. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hess Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.