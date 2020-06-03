Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 208.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.43.

The shares of the company added by 7.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.39 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 14.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. YCBD had ended its last session trading at $1.44. cbdMD Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 YCBD 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $6.38.

The cbdMD Inc. generated 14.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%. cbdMD Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.95% to reach $7.09/share. It started the day trading at $8.75 and traded between $8.30 and $8.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 5.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.93. The stock has a high of $20.57 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.52%, as 30.36M YCBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.63% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MTDR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -170,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,223,506 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $86,053,482. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,074,225 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 18.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,687,770 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,216,449 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $54,121,901. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,415,886 shares and is now valued at $52,207,837. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.