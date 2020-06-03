Mixed Analyst Attention: WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

The shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WisdomTree Investments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that WETF is Sell in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that WETF is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.19.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.16 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -25.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. WETF had ended its last session trading at $3.10. WisdomTree Investments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 WETF 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $6.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.36% to reach $3.31/share. It started the day trading at $3.655 and traded between $3.29 and $3.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HL’s 50-day SMA is 2.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.49. The stock has a high of $3.62 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.35%, as 11.80M WETF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Hecla Mining Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more HL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -3,854,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,069,059 shares of HL, with a total valuation of $131,681,625. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,212,758 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hecla Mining Company shares by 3.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 34,619,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,229,645 shares of Hecla Mining Company which are valued at $91,050,121. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hecla Mining Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,394,258 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 32,277,740 shares and is now valued at $84,890,456. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Hecla Mining Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.