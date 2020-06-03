Mixed Analyst Attention: Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

The shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stratasys Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2020, to Neutral the SSYS stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on November 01, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Susquehanna was of a view that SSYS is Positive in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Citigroup thinks that SSYS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.21.

The shares of the company added by 12.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.81 while ending the day at $20.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -192.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. SSYS had ended its last session trading at $17.99. Stratasys Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SSYS 52-week low price stands at $12.18 while its 52-week high price is $30.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Stratasys Ltd. generated 297.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 121.43%. Stratasys Ltd. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $2.95 and traded between $2.6073 and $2.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLSN’s 50-day SMA is 1.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.49. The stock has a high of $3.65 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 104304.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.73%, as 113,410 SSYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Celsion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 159.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 110.61% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $949,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Celsion Corporation shares by 97.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 156,953 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,310 shares of Celsion Corporation which are valued at $207,178. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Celsion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,358 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 136,814 shares and is now valued at $180,594. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Celsion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.