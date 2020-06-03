Mixed Analyst Attention: Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

The shares of Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Personalis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Outperform the PSNL stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PSNL is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 229.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.79.

The shares of the company added by 6.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.50 while ending the day at $14.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.83 million shares were traded which represents a -130.4% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. PSNL had ended its last session trading at $13.19. Personalis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PSNL 52-week low price stands at $4.27 while its 52-week high price is $31.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Personalis Inc. generated 46.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -206.9%. Personalis Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.48% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.97 and traded between $7.46 and $7.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 6.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.18. The stock has a high of $24.86 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.68%, as 3.57M PSNL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.26% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -41,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,795,744 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $47,003,484. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,915,635 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,387,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,616 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $27,471,319. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 130,277 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,813,786 shares and is now valued at $14,709,804. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.