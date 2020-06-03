Mixed Analyst Attention: MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

The shares of MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $22 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MaxLinear Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Overweight the MXL stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Wells Fargo was of a view that MXL is Market Perform in its latest report on May 15, 2019. Needham thinks that MXL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.41.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.16 while ending the day at $18.42. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a 4.78% incline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. MXL had ended its last session trading at $17.30. MaxLinear Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 MXL 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MaxLinear Inc. generated 98.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -120.0%. MaxLinear Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CL King published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is now rated as Buy. SunTrust also rated LOCO as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that LOCO could down by -0.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.25% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.64 and traded between $13.985 and $14.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOCO’s 50-day SMA is 11.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.62. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.53%, as 3.74M MXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.90% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 481.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LOCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -56,320 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,922,865 shares of LOCO, with a total valuation of $35,746,639. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more LOCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,719,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,926,369 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,599 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. which are valued at $23,559,493. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,371 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,914,491 shares and is now valued at $23,414,225. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.