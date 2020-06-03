Mixed Analyst Attention: Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.65.

The shares of the company added by 22.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -306.74% decline from the average session volume which is 0.41 million shares. BHAT had ended its last session trading at $1.08. BHAT 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $6.25.

The Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. generated 0.08 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is now rated as Underperform. Citigroup also rated VNDA as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that VNDA could surge by 24.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.05 and traded between $11.37 and $11.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNDA’s 50-day SMA is 11.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.29. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.82%, as 4.57M BHAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.64% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VNDA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -403,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,030,419 shares of VNDA, with a total valuation of $92,349,819. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more VNDA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,532,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,280,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,242 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $49,225,026. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,630 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,134,846 shares and is now valued at $47,550,729. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.