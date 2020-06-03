Mixed Analyst Attention: AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $49 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AECOM, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Barclays was of a view that ACM is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Argus thinks that ACM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.25 while ending the day at $43.48. During the trading session, a total of 4.91 million shares were traded which represents a -97.14% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. ACM had ended its last session trading at $39.21. AECOM debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACM 52-week low price stands at $21.76 while its 52-week high price is $52.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AECOM generated 1.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.91%. AECOM has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Stifel also rated FNKO as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that FNKO could surge by 0.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $5.44/share. It started the day trading at $6.04 and traded between $5.40 and $5.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNKO’s 50-day SMA is 4.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.88. The stock has a high of $27.89 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.09%, as 3.67M ACM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.62% of Funko Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more FNKO shares, increasing its portfolio by 82.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,208,491 shares of FNKO, with a total valuation of $13,732,341. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more FNKO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,704,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Funko Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,242,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,615 shares of Funko Inc. which are valued at $5,317,455. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Funko Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,068,636 shares and is now valued at $4,573,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Funko Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.