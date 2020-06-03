Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.62% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $267.10 before closing at $286.73. Intraday shares traded counted 1.04 million, which was 58.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. LRCX’s previous close was $271.46 while the outstanding shares total 145.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.53, and a growth ratio of 1.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.24, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 12.77. The LRCX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $171.04 and a $344.32 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Lam Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LRCX, the company has in raw cash 3.96 billion on their books with 42.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9408785000 million total, with 2105661000 million as their total liabilities.

LRCX were able to record 1.16 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 302.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.31 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lam Research Corporation recorded a total of 2.5 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.34 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.17 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 145.30M with the revenue now reading 3.96 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (4.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 14.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LRCX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LRCX attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, ARCHER TIMOTHY sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 270.00, for a total value of 7,805,700. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President & CTO, Gottscho Richard A now sold 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,353,759. Also, Director, EL MANSY YOUSSEF A sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were price at an average price of 325.11 per share, with a total market value of 328,356. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, EL MANSY YOUSSEF A now holds 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 438,885. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

20 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lam Research Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LRCX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $302.86.