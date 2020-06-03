Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2019, to Overweight the RARE stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Citigroup was of a view that RARE is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RARE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $75.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.49.

The shares of the company added by 7.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $68.29 while ending the day at $75.09. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a -0.4% decline from the average session volume which is 0.59 million shares. RARE had ended its last session trading at $69.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 RARE 52-week low price stands at $31.99 while its 52-week high price is $76.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. generated 298.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.31%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has the potential to record -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.07% to reach $38.33/share. It started the day trading at $29.83 and traded between $28.05 and $29.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 23.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.92. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.09%, as 3.44M RARE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.11% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 777.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 74.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more REGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -599 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,314 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $151,348,790. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,752,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 10.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,727,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -320,914 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $67,664,884. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 273,181 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,289,217 shares and is now valued at $56,795,474. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.