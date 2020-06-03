Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Northcoast was of a view that GT is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that GT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.05 while ending the day at $8.45. During the trading session, a total of 5.17 million shares were traded which represents a 24.35% incline from the average session volume which is 6.83 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $7.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 971.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is now rated as Neutral. Stephens also rated RDFN as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that RDFN could down by -40.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.21% to reach $22.08/share. It started the day trading at $31.28 and traded between $29.70 and $31.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDFN’s 50-day SMA is 20.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.70. The stock has a high of $32.77 for the year while the low is $9.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.63%, as 10.95M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.78% of Redfin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RDFN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -658,128 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,353,805 shares of RDFN, with a total valuation of $218,775,900. Durable Capital Partners LP meanwhile bought more RDFN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $192,143,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Redfin Corporation shares by 8.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,535,867 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 674,320 shares of Redfin Corporation which are valued at $180,362,870. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Redfin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,638 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,942,131 shares and is now valued at $167,817,228. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Redfin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.