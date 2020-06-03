Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

The shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $168 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Euronet Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wolfe Research advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Outperform the EEFT stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 160. Citigroup was of a view that EEFT is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2018. William Blair thinks that EEFT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $117.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.83.

The shares of the company added by 10.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $97.82 while ending the day at $108.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -99.1% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. EEFT had ended its last session trading at $98.21. Euronet Worldwide Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EEFT 52-week low price stands at $61.27 while its 52-week high price is $171.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Euronet Worldwide Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -245.65%. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Goldman also rated VIRT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15.50 suggesting that VIRT could surge by 6.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.27% to reach $24.39/share. It started the day trading at $24.14 and traded between $22.63 and $22.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIRT’s 50-day SMA is 23.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.96. The stock has a high of $26.57 for the year while the low is $14.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.28%, as 6.47M EEFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.43% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.99, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… sold more VIRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… selling -5,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,380,503 shares of VIRT, with a total valuation of $265,962,355. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VIRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $222,239,422 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,181,107 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,047 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. which are valued at $191,192,471. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,384 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,728,846 shares and is now valued at $157,253,131. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Virtu Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.