Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ERJ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.16.

The shares of the company added by 14.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.73 while ending the day at $6.33. During the trading session, a total of 6.8 million shares were traded which represents a -82.2% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $5.51. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $3.99 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 2.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on October 27, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.29 and traded between $2.05 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBW’s 50-day SMA is 1.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.03. The stock has a high of $6.29 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.34%, as 1.97M ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.72% of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 176.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 285.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Solas Capital Management LLC bought more BBW shares, increasing its portfolio by 101.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Solas Capital Management LLC purchasing 755,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,500,000 shares of BBW, with a total valuation of $3,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BBW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,247,931 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 823,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,883 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. which are valued at $2,092,739. In the same vein, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… decreased its Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,154 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 783,719 shares and is now valued at $1,990,646. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.