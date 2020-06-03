Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

The shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BSBR is Hold in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that BSBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -34.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. BSBR had ended its last session trading at $4.95. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. currently has a market cap of $20.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.02. BSBR 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $12.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -109.09%. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is now rated as Underweight. Robert W. Baird also rated AM as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that AM could surge by 8.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.36% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.04 and traded between $4.72 and $5.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AM’s 50-day SMA is 3.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.47. The stock has a high of $13.12 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.77%, as 32.66M BSBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.69% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more AM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 7,065,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,175,439 shares of AM, with a total valuation of $333,333,335. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,712,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,327,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,915 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation which are valued at $110,803,416. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 635,145 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,579,284 shares and is now valued at $107,251,599. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Antero Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.