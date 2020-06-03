Is There A Value in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) And Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

The shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plantronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that PLT is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that PLT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $15.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.62.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.97 while ending the day at $13.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -3.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. PLT had ended its last session trading at $12.75. Plantronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PLT 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plantronics Inc. generated 156.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10700.0%. Plantronics Inc. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Citigroup also rated PBYI as Downgrade on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PBYI could surge by 7.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.23% to reach $12.13/share. It started the day trading at $11.33 and traded between $10.0799 and $11.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBYI’s 50-day SMA is 10.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.59. The stock has a high of $15.22 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.08%, as 7.88M PLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.64% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PBYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 623,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,544,054 shares of PBYI, with a total valuation of $45,667,743. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,573,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,536,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. which are valued at $25,488,368. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,152 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,411,357 shares and is now valued at $24,234,138. Following these latest developments, around 11.30% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.